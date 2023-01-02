ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: allow fishing in 17 tanks at Veerasagaram village, fishermen urge State govt.

January 02, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘Local public representatives and village secretariat staff supporting influential people who grabbed the tanks’

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen staging a protest at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office on Monday | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Members of the fishermen community and Adivasi organisations staged a protest near the District Collector’s office on Monday, asking the government to allow them to continue the fishing activity in 17 tanks at Veerasagaram village of Badangi mandal in Vizianagaram district. They demanded stern action against the local public representatives and village secretariat staff who they alleged were supporting the influential people who grabbed the tanks.

Bahujan Samaj Party State Committee member Somu Rambabu and district In-charge Soru Sambayya alleged that the government had not responded to the agitation started five days ago. Mr. Sambayya said that they would approach the court if fishermen of Sri Rajiv Gandhi Swadesi Parisramika Sangham were not allowed to fish in the tanks.

