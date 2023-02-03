ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh allocated ₹8,406 crore in Union Budget for taking up railway projects

February 03, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Priority to upgradation of stations, safety, green initiatives, rolling out of hydrogen powered trains, tourist circuits, and business development, says Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan explaining about the budgetary allocations at a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday.

The Union government has sanctioned ₹8,406 crore for Andhra Pradesh for taking up various railway projects in for the year 2023-24 in the recent budgetary allocations, South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan has said.

The SCR was sanctioned ₹13,786.19 crore as against ₹8,349.75 crore the previous year, which was a 65% increase, of which ₹8,406 crore was allocated for Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Mohan told the media here on Friday while presenting the highlights of the budgetary allocations for railway projects in the division.

Mr. Mohan said the level crossings, road over bridges (ROBs), road under bridges (RUBs), bypass lines, doubling and triple line, electrification, safety, ‘Kavach’ and station development works would be taken up in various sections.

He said ₹68.34 crore was allotted for implementation of ‘Kavach’, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), in the Wadi-Renigunta, Duvvada-Vijayawada, Balharshah-Vijayawada-Gudur and other sections.

Explaining the allocations for the ongoing new projects, he said ₹202 crore was allotted for the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti line, ₹100 crore for Kotipalli-Narsapur project, and ₹20 crore for Bhadrachalam-Kovvur line.

Besides, ₹800 crore was allotted for the Vijayawada-Gudur third line project, ₹980 crore for the Guntur-Guntakal doubling project, ₹37.52 crore for the Kazipet-Vijayawada third line project, ₹100 crore for the Vijayawada-Gudivada, Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram, Narsapur-Nidadavole doubling and electrification works, and ₹90.6 crore for the Gooty-Dharmavaram doubling project, he said.

Priority was accorded to upgradation of stations, traffic facility, safety, green initiatives, rolling out of hydrogen powered trains, tourist circuits, business development and other projects, Mr. Mohan said.

Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth, officers E. Santharam and Nusrat M. Mandrupkar, and Divisional Commercial Manager G. Somasekhar Naidu were present.

