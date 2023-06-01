ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: All set for SSC advanced supplementary examinations from June 2

June 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In all, 2,12,221 students are expected to appear for the examinations to be conducted at 915 centres across the State

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials of the School Education Department have made elaborate arrangements for the SSC advanced supplementary examinations scheduled from June 2 to 10 in the State.

In all, 2,12,221 students will appear for the examinations to be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. at 915 centres, according to Director of Government Examinations D. Devanand Reddy.

He said that 11,000 invigilators, 915 chief superintendents and 86 flying squads would pressed into service. Students would be allowed in the examination halls from 8.45 a.m.

Electronic gadgets such would not be allowed into the examination centres, he said. The chief superintendents and invigilators should not allow any type of electronic equipment into the examination halls, he added.

Stern action would be taken against those who resort to malpractice, Mr. Reddy warned.

In NTR district, about 9,000 students would appear for the examinations at 47 centres, said District Education Officer C.V. Renuka.

Fool-proof arrangements were at all the examination centres, she said.

