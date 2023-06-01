HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: All set for SSC advanced supplementary examinations from June 2

In all, 2,12,221 students are expected to appear for the examinations to be conducted at 915 centres across the State

June 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the School Education Department have made elaborate arrangements for the SSC advanced supplementary examinations scheduled from June 2 to 10 in the State.

In all, 2,12,221 students will appear for the examinations to be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. at 915 centres, according to Director of Government Examinations D. Devanand Reddy.

He said that 11,000 invigilators, 915 chief superintendents and 86 flying squads would pressed into service. Students would be allowed in the examination halls from 8.45 a.m.

Electronic gadgets such would not be allowed into the examination centres, he said. The chief superintendents and invigilators should not allow any type of electronic equipment into the examination halls, he added.

Stern action would be taken against those who resort to malpractice, Mr. Reddy warned.

In NTR district, about 9,000 students would appear for the examinations at 47 centres, said District Education Officer C.V. Renuka.

Fool-proof arrangements were at all the examination centres, she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.