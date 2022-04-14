Andhra Pradesh: all set for ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’ at Vontimitta

Chief Minister to offer ‘Muthyala Thalambralu’ on behalf of the government at the State festival

A view of the sprawling ‘Kalyana Vedika’, the venue for ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’, at the Sri Kodandaramaswami temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district.

Chief Minister to offer ‘Muthyala Thalambralu’ on behalf of the government at the State festival

Arrangements are in place for the conduct of ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’ as a State festival at the Sri Kodandaramaswami temple at ‘Ekasilanagaram’ Vontimitta on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the programme and offer the auspicious ‘Muthyala Thalambralu’ to the temple on behalf of the State government.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and District Collector V. Vijayarama Raju, during their inspection on Thursday, announced that the Chief Minister would arrive for the grand event scheduled to be organised between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Apart from installing LED screens to facilitate comfortable viewing by the devotees sitting in the back rows, the TTD also arranged live telecast on its SVB Channel.

The district administration estimates at least 60,000 devotees for the event, and has made arrangements for one lakh visitors.

The APSRTC has decided to ply 135 buses from Kadapa to the venue and back. There is renewed enthusiasm among the people as the event is being held after a gap of two pandemic-affected years.

Arrangements have been made to distribute the sacred ‘akshintalu’ and ‘anna prasadam’ to the devotees, apart from drinking water and butter milk sachets.

Meanwhile, TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Joint Collector Saikant Varma, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan and Revenue Divisional Officer Dharmachandra Reddy made a joint inspection of the ‘Kalyana Vedika’, the grand platform meant for the performance of the celestial wedding, and the sprawling public gallery.

The officials went round the entry points for the VIPs as well as the general public, and discussed about barricading and parking lots, prasadam distribution points and toilet arrangements. Tight security and vigilance arrangements were made, said Mr. Anburajan, who directed the police personnel to be on vigil.

Traffic diversions

Meanwhile, the Police Department announced traffic diversions on the Kadapa-Tirupati highway ahead of the event. Vehicles from Kadapa towards Tirupati and vice versa would be diverted via Alamkhanpalle and Rayachoti.

Vehicles on the Pulivendula – Kadapa Road would be diverted via Utukuru Circle. Vehicles from Rajampeta would be diverted at Salabad via Ibrahimpeta and Madhavaram. Only vehicles belonging to the devotees arriving for the event would be permitted to enter the Vontimitta area.

Volunteers invited

The TTD has invited ‘Srivari Sevakulu’ to volunteer to serve the public arriving at the venue. Those interested can register their names by 10 a.m. on Friday at the TTD publications stall in front of the temple, or by contacting 9948929239 or 9704520511.