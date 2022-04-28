Andhra Pradesh: all eligible poor will be given house site pattas, says Chief Minister

‘The housing programme will not only spur economic activity but also leads to a rise in GSDP’

‘The housing programme will not only spur economic activity but also leads to a rise in GSDP’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all eligible poor people will be given house site pattas as his government has no intention of depriving any person of the benefit.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking after distributing the pattas to the identified beneficiaries under the ‘Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, at Pydivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

“All amenities such as power, schools and parks will be developed in the layouts. Eligible persons not allotted a site can approach the ward / village secretariat with the required documents and stake his/her claim. Eligible persons will be given the pattas after scrutiny of their applications,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that 30.76 lakh house site pattas had been distributed in the State. “The construction of 15.60 lakh houses has started in 17,000 Jagananna Housing Colonies in the first phase. The second phase will also commence soon. A single bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, and a veranda can be construction in a 50 square-yard plot. The beneficiaries will also be given two fans and four LED bulbs each,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The housing programme would also give a boost to the economic activity and lead to a rise in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), he observed.

Employment generation

“The housing project will also generate employment in the form of 25.92 crore man-days,” the Chief Minister said, and alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu could not construct five lakh houses for the poor during his tenure as Chief Minister, but could build a palatial house for himself in Hyderabad during that period.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government had ensured transparency in the selection of the beneficiaries. Caste and political affiliations of the applicant were not considered, which was evident from the selection of some TDP workers, he said, and appealed to the people to compare the performance of his government with that of the TDP’s.

At Pydivada Agraharam alone, 10,228 houses would come up. All the basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and drains would be provided in the colony. Temporary godowns would be constructed for storage of building materials to prevent delays in construction, he said.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said the Agraharam would develop into a municipality in a few years.