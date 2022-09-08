Andhra Pradesh: ‘Alankarams’ of presiding deity finalised at Durga temple  

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 19:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Priests of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam have finalised the ‘alankarams’ of the presiding deity of Goddess Kanaka Durga for the 10-day Dasara festival beginning September 26.

Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba on Thursday said that the deity would be decorated as ‘Swarna Kavachalankrita Durga Devi’ on the first day of the festival on ‘Ashwayuja Suddha Padyami’ as per the Telugu almanac.

The deity would be decorated as ‘Bala Tripura Sundari’ on September 27 and as ‘Gayatri Devi’ on September 28. It would be adorned as ‘Annapoorna Devi’ on September 29 and as ‘Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari’ on September 30, she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deity would appear as ‘Sri Maha Lakshmi’ on October 1 and as ‘Sri Sarswati’ on October 2. It would be decorated as ‘Sri Durga Devi’ on October 3, ‘Sri Mahishasura Mardhini’ on October 4 and as ‘Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi’ on October 5, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app