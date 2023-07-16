HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Akshaya Patra Foundation gets ISO certificate

July 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Food being prepared in the kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Singupuram of Srikakulam district.

Food being prepared in the kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Singupuram of Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, which has been providing food to students under the State government’s Gorumudda and other programmes, bagged ISO 22000:2018 certification for maintaining hygienic conditions in the kitchen and quality of food, according to a press release.

The foundation, which is located at Singupuram in the district, has been supplying food for nearly 26,500 children of 309 schools in Srikakulam and Gara mandals of the district.

The foundation was awarded the certification after a thorough verification of the standards being adopted in the kitchen and in the supply chain, said operations manager P. Venkataraju.

