Andhra Pradesh: AKNU Vice-chancellor inaugurates Nannaya Bharathi library
It will contain 11,000 books donated by people
Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao on Thursday inaugurated Nannaya Bharathi library, a treasure trove of 11,000 books on various subjects donated by people, in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram. Talari Vasu is coordinating the book donation exercise for the library.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Jagannadha Rao has appealed to the public to donate books to the university as they would be useful to the students. Parvathaneni Subba Rao has pledged to donate 1,500 books from his personal collection.
Study Centre
Prof. Jagannadha Rao has also inaugurated the Nannaya Study Centre to encourage research and study on the Godavari region. “The Centre will encourage the study on the Godavari region. It will collaborate with the academicians and researchers to document about the Godavari region,” he said. University Library Affairs Coordinator K. Ramaneswari, Librarian T. Simhachalam, Telugu Department Head K.V.N.D. Varaprasad and other staff were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.