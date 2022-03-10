Andhra Pradesh: AKNU Vice-chancellor inaugurates Nannaya Bharathi library

It will contain 11,000 books donated by people

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao on Thursday inaugurated Nannaya Bharathi library, a treasure trove of 11,000 books on various subjects donated by people, in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram. Talari Vasu is coordinating the book donation exercise for the library.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Jagannadha Rao has appealed to the public to donate books to the university as they would be useful to the students. Parvathaneni Subba Rao has pledged to donate 1,500 books from his personal collection.

Study Centre

Prof. Jagannadha Rao has also inaugurated the Nannaya Study Centre to encourage research and study on the Godavari region. “The Centre will encourage the study on the Godavari region. It will collaborate with the academicians and researchers to document about the Godavari region,” he said. University Library Affairs Coordinator K. Ramaneswari, Librarian T. Simhachalam, Telugu Department Head K.V.N.D. Varaprasad and other staff were present.