Andhra Pradesh: Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav Ram, and two others remanded to judicial custody till May 30

May 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - NANDYAL

Earlier, the TDP leaders have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on former APMIC chairman A.V. Subba Reddy and the clashes during the Yuva Galam padayatra on May 16 night

Ramesh Susarla
A video grab of TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya being taken to jail in Nandyal after being remanded to judicial custody.

The Nandyal police on May 17 (Wednesday) arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband M. Bhargav Ram, and two others for their alleged involvement in the attack on former APMIC chairman A.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday night during the Yuva Galam padayatra at Kothapalli on the outskirts of Nandyal.

The Nandyal Judicial Magistrate remanded them to judicial custody till May 30.

Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Maheswara Reddy told The Hindu that Ms. Akhila Priya was taken into custody in the morning along with her husband Mr. Bhargav Ram, personal assistant Limgamneni Mohan and another person identified as N. Sai.

After questioning them till 2.30 p.m., Ms. Akhila Priya and others were formally arrested and taken to the government hospital for medical check-up before producing them in the court.

A case was registered against Ms. Akhila Priya under IPC Sections 324, 307, 120 B, and 34 for her involvement in the clashes and causing injuries to Mr. Subba Reddy and others.

Mr. Bhargav Ram and others were arrested for allegedly hatching the conspiracy and aiding Ms. Akhila Priya in the act of violence.

Ms. Akhila Priya filed a counter case alleging that her chunni was snatched during the padayatra. A case was filed against Mr. Subba Reddy and his supporters under IPC Sections 307, 323, 334 and 34 based on complaint given by Ms. Akhila Priya.

The supporters of Ms. Akhila Priya and Mr. Subba Reddy had clashed at Kothapalli as they reached the border area to welcome the Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Mr. Subba Reddy was injured in the clash as he fell down on the road. He was shifted to the government hospital in Nandyal, where he was still undergoing treatment.

