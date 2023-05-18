Andhra Pradesh: Ajeya Kallam rubbishes media reports suggesting that he is privy to sensitive information on Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder

May 18, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Retired IAS officer Ajeya Kallam, who is now principal adviser to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has said that the news reports that have created an impression that he is privy to what exactly has happened to former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy (on March 15, 2019) are absurd.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on May 18 (Thursday), Mr. Ajeya Kallam pressed for condemnation of the reports by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying that “it cannot allow this culture of publishing lies to continue.”

Mr. Ajeya Kallam recalled that the then Leader of the Opposition (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) had only told those (including Mr. Kallam) present in a meeting of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) manifesto committee that “Vivekananda Reddy is no more” after coming to know of the former MP’s death.

Unfortunately, a section of the vernacular media, had put out reports that suggested that he (Mr. Ajeya Kallam) had some sensitive information about the murder.

‘Media lost its credibility’

“By publishing such false reports, the media, which has already lost its credibility, is further degrading itself,” he observed, while insisting that the CBI that was probing the murder case should not allow any information leakages that would have a direct bearing on its investigation.

Mr. Ajeya Kallam said he had voluntarily furnished certain information pertaining to Vivekananda Reddy’s death to the CBI under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), but it had no evidentiary value as it did not contain any sworn statement.

‘Will take legal action’

The CBI, the CID, or any other agency, would gather information to see if they could find any leads in their investigations, and that was what happened in the present instance, he observed.

“The CBI SP had come and said that he would record my information, if it was acceptable to me. I could have sent him away by saying that I didn’t remember anything. But I told him whatever I knew. But the media went hammer and tongs about it, pointing fingers at me through frontpage reports. It is indeed painful to be so dragged into a controversy. If necessary, I will take legal action,” Mr. Ajeya Kallam said.

Information leak

“If at all there is any information leak from the CBI, it should not let such things repeat, and nothing much can be done if the media continues to conduct its own trial in cases to be decided by courts, as the victim will be the media itself,” he said.

Mr. Ajeya Kallam said it was sheer coincidence that he was present in the YSRCP manifesto committee meeting that day in spite of not being its member.

Mr. Ajeya Kallam said he was only helping manifesto committee chairman Ummareddy Venkateswarlu in his work due to their close affinity. But it had since been a subject of unhealthy debate and speculation driven by the media, he added.

“The Kerala High Court, in its judgment on media ethics, has ruled that the media cannot conduct its own parallel trials and foretell decisions, putting pressure on the judge, the jury, or the witnesses, or prejudice any other party”Ajeya KallamFormer IAS officer

He advised the media (both print and electronic) to scrupulously follow their code of conduct that was upheld in no uncertain words by the Kerala High Court in a landmark judgment on media ethics.

The court had ruled that “the media cannot conduct its own parallel trials and foretell decisions, putting pressure on the judge, the jury, or the witnesses, or prejudice any other party,” Mr. Ajeya Kallam noted.