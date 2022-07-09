Andhra Pradesh: AITAM students develop Agribot to minimise expenditure on agriculture

‘Many farmers using excess quantity of fertilizers and pesticides as they don’t know the exact soil condition’

Students of Aditya Institute of Technology and Management (AITAM)-Tekkali of Srikakulam district said that robots would be useful in minimising the expenditure on agriculture and help farmers to use fertilizers and pesticides as per the condition of the soil.

With the usage of cloud computing and edge technology, the students L. Prameela, M. Niharika, N. Vivekavardhini and S. Bhargav have developed ‘Agribot’, a robot for the optimum utilisation of technology in agriculture.

According to the students, many farmers are using excess quantity of fertilizers and pesticides as they don’t know the exact soil condition in the absence of proper guidance from experts in rural areas.

AITAM Director V.V. Nagesara Rao told the media here on Saturday that the four final-year students of ECE branch could get special recognition from several professors of South East Asian countries including the Philippines, in TENSYMP-2022 symposium and exhibition organised recently in Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

He congratulated the students for their innovative ideas and developing robot which would help the farmers to get the benefits of technology. “We are going to extend support to students for further research since the farmers should know the exact soil condition, minerals, moisture and other details. The students are advised to get the support from the Department of Science and Technology and other major institutions for their next level of research and study,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.