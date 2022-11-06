Andhra Pradesh aims to develop an accident-free electricity distribution system

ADVERTISEMENT

To protect people from electrical hazards, the State government has directed power utilities in Andhra Pradesh to develop a foolproof mechanism for prevention of electrical mishaps and to prepare an action plan for initiating a public awareness drive on a massive scale. The objective is to achieve an electrical accident-free power system in the State.

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, in a teleconference with A.P. power utilities on electrical safety, said he was deeply pained by the recent electrical accidents in the State. He directed the power utilities to conduct meetings with substation committees on electrical safety aspects on a regular basis and awareness sessions for consumers. Training for the field engineers and staff on electrical safety standards and rectification of lines and equipment, exhibiting of posters and distribution of pamphlets in public places are other measures he wanted to be taken up immediately.

“Danger boards should be fixed to caution people in populated areas to prevent any untoward incident, and instructions should be given to the operations and maintenance staff and construction agencies to take due caution while reconnecting power supply in the case of line breaks and provide local earthing at work spots, and serve notices on construction sites where there was a power line nearby.

The Minister wanted the toll-free number of the Discoms — 1912 — to be widely publicised to enable people to make use of it and utilise services of the 7,000 energy assistants to propagate the message of electrical safety among the common public.

Stating that the government was committed to the cause of strengthening the power infrastructure at the highest standards, the Minister informed that an amount of ₹40,000 crore had been provided to strengthen the DISCOMs.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, along with Chairman and Managing Director of AP-Transco B. Sreedhar, Joint Managing Directors (JMDs) I. Prudhvi Raj and B. Malla Reddy, Chairman and Managing Directors of DISCOMs J. Padma Janardhana Reddy, K. Santosha Rao and other senior officers were present.