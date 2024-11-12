Andhra Pradesh aims at achieving 15% growth rate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday convened a high-level meeting with industry leaders in Amaravati, with focus on economic growth targets and strategic development under the Vision-2047 plan.

The task force, with Mr. Naidu as Chairman and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran as Co-Chairman, discussed about achieving 15% growth rate through well-structured policies and investment opportunities.

Mr. Naidu emphasised the importance of wealth creation through accessible opportunities.

“Creating wealth enables us to uplift the underprivileged communities and improve overall quality of life,” he said, recalling that during the previous TDP term, Andhra Pradesh had achieved a growth rate of 13.5%. He expressed confidence in surpassing that figure, targeting a 15% growth rate with the support of key industry players.

Mr. Naidu shared that the Vision-2047 initiative would harness advanced technology, infrastructure, and human resources to attract investments.

“With natural resources, skilled manpower, and highways and airports in place, Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship,” he noted.

He also highlighted the State’s focus on ‘Speed of Doing Business’, aiming to make Andhra Pradesh a prime destination for industrial growth.

The task force, comprising top representatives from Tata Sons, GMR Group, Apollo, L&T, TVS, and Piramal, among others, exchanged views on investment-friendly policies.

Leaders from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), including Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, participated.

The Vision-2047 task force would focus on creating pathways to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in sustainable development and innovation, building on the State’s infrastructure and resources.

