Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: AHUDA to make masterplans for five zones

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR July 28, 2022 20:40 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:40 IST

The Anantapuramu–Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) has finalised the draft masterplan of Hindupur and Dharmavaram towns in Sri Sathya Sai district and has put up details of the proposed land use and alignment of roads in the jurisdiction of the two municipalities. The UDA is finalising the masterplan for the entire region under its jurisdiction in five zones.

The draft masterplan was put on display at the AHUDA office in Anantapur and at Dharmavaram and Hindupur showing land use of different parts and new alignments of the proposed roads, commercial areas specifically marked and agriculture and industrial lands identified with different colours. 

The officials have called for objections from the residents, landholders, and other intellectuals by August 27 so that the objections and suggestions could be verified and resolved within the next 15 days and sent to the State government for notification of the new masterplan for the two towns.

The last time the masterplan was prepared for these towns was in August and October 1993 for Dharmavaram (G.O. 521) and Hindupur (G.O. 651) respectively.

AHUDA Chairman Mahalakshmi Srinivas and Project Officer A.M. Hariprasad told The Hindu that the masterplan for the Anantapur Municipal Corporation would also be ready within the next 10 days.

Beyond the Corporation and ULBs, the plan for the entire area in zones would be ready by August-end. It would include small towns like Gorantla, Penukonda, KIA Motors Factory and Rayadurg.

Jagananna Townships

Meanwhile, AHUDA, which is developing two townships — at Kunuthuru in Dharmavaram and at Koduru abutting National Highway No.44 — offering 1,272 and 99 plots of various sizes, will develop 10 other townships abutting all major towns, including Anantapur city, very soon, said Mr. Mahalakshmi Srinivas. The draw of lots for Kunuthuru would be conducted in the first week of August, he added.

