Andhra Pradesh: AgriGold victims plan series of protests

Depositors, customers and agents form Aakranadana Sabha

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 06, 2022 21:56 IST

AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association members staging a protest in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association has set a deadline of December 26 for the State government to make the payments to the depositors.

The AgriGold depositors, customers and agents staged a protest formed the Aakranadana Sabha here on Tuesday.

Association honourary president Muppala Nageswara Rao said that a series of protests were lined up to mount pressure on the State government.

The association would submit memoranda to people’s representatives on September 15 and 16. The association members, wearing black badges, would stage protests in front of tahsildar offices across the State on October 31.

Relay hunger strikes would be held in front of the Collectorates on November 28,29 and 30. The agitation would be intensified if the government fails to respond and settle the dues of the depositors, he added.

