Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister assures support to farmers affected by Cyclone Mandous

December 14, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NELLORE

Seeds on 80% subsidy will be provided to to farmer to help them raise rabi crops, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

S. Murali

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inspecting the areas affected by Cyclone Mandous, at Veerampalli near Manubolu in Nellore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government will extend hand-holding support to the farmers who have borne the brunt of Cyclone Mandous to recoup their losses, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Govardhan Reddy and Agriculture Joint Director Sudhakar Raju inspected some farms affected by the cyclone at Veerampalli village near Manubolu. He promised the farmers that the enumeration of crop loss would be done transparently and expeditiously.

‘‘Seeds on 80% subsidy will be provided to to farmer to help them raise rabi crops,” he said and pointed out that the loss was minimised as all the needed precautions were taken in advance, much before the cyclone made a landfall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, farmers were worried as the Penna river continued to be in spate owing to heavy rain in its catchment areas. Maintaining a flood cushion of 9.24 tmc ft of water, 27,900 cusecs of water was released from the Somasila reservoir, which received an inflow of 25785 cusecs on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US