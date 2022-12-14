  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister assures support to farmers affected by Cyclone Mandous

Seeds on 80% subsidy will be provided to to farmer to help them raise rabi crops, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

December 14, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NELLORE

S. Murali
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inspecting the areas affected by Cyclone Mandous, at Veerampalli near Manubolu in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inspecting the areas affected by Cyclone Mandous, at Veerampalli near Manubolu in Nellore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government will extend hand-holding support to the farmers who have borne the brunt of Cyclone Mandous to recoup their losses, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy and Agriculture Joint Director Sudhakar Raju inspected some farms affected by the cyclone at Veerampalli village near Manubolu. He promised the farmers that the enumeration of crop loss would be done transparently and expeditiously.

‘‘Seeds on 80% subsidy will be provided to to farmer to help them raise rabi crops,” he said and pointed out that the loss was minimised as all the needed precautions were taken in advance, much before the cyclone made a landfall.

Meanwhile, farmers were worried as the Penna river continued to be in spate owing to heavy rain in its catchment areas. Maintaining a flood cushion of 9.24 tmc ft of water, 27,900 cusecs of water was released from the Somasila reservoir, which received an inflow of 25785 cusecs on Wednesday.

