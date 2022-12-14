Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister assures support to farmers affected by Cyclone Mandous

December 14, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NELLORE

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government will extend hand-holding support to the farmers who have borne the brunt of Cyclone Mandous to recoup their losses, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy and Agriculture Joint Director Sudhakar Raju inspected some farms affected by the cyclone at Veerampalli village near Manubolu. He promised the farmers that the enumeration of crop loss would be done transparently and expeditiously.

‘‘Seeds on 80% subsidy will be provided to to farmer to help them raise rabi crops,” he said and pointed out that the loss was minimised as all the needed precautions were taken in advance, much before the cyclone made a landfall.

Meanwhile, farmers were worried as the Penna river continued to be in spate owing to heavy rain in its catchment areas. Maintaining a flood cushion of 9.24 tmc ft of water, 27,900 cusecs of water was released from the Somasila reservoir, which received an inflow of 25785 cusecs on Wednesday.