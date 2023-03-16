ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Agriculture and allied sectors allocated a budget of ₹41,437 crore in 2023-24

March 16, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A lion’s share of ₹11,909 crore earmarked for water resources, followed by ₹7,220 crore towards disbursement of assistance to farmers in the DBT mode for meeting expenses under YSR Bharosa - PM Kisan

V Raghavendra
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy presented the 2023-24 budget for agriculture and allied sectors with a total outlay of approximately ₹41,437 crore, including ₹11,909 crore for water resources, in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy pegged the growth of agriculture and allied sectors during the financial year 2022-23 at 13.18%, marginally up from 13.07% the previous year (2021-22), and claimed that they were more than the national average of 10% and 11.30% respectively.

Production of food grains was estimated to be 169 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 compared to 155 lakh tonnes during 2021-22.

The second largest allocation (after the ₹11,909 crore earmarked for water resources) of ₹7,220 crore was made to the disbursement of financial assistance to the farmers in the DBT mode for meeting crop cultivation expenses under the YSR Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme.

Other allocations

Other substantial allocations were ₹5,500 crore for YSR Uchita Vyavasaya Vidyut Pathakam (free power supply to agricultural connections), ₹5,100 crore for MGNREGS works, ₹2,000 crore for the Natural Calamity Relief Fund, ₹1,600 crore for YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme, and ₹1,115 crore for Animal Husbandry.

With regard to the allocation for water resources, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that the floodwaters of the Godavari were successfully diverted by constructing the spillway, an approach channel, and spill and pilot channels, and that the upper and lower cofferdam works had been completed.

The deep pits that formed in the Godavari during the TDP term were being filled as per the advice of the experts, and necessary clearances had been obtained, the Minister said.

