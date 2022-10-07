Andhra Pradesh: Agri-entrepreneurship gets a big push

IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana disbursing the first instalment fund to an agri-entrepreneur in Tirupati on Friday.

The 17 third cohort of incubatees collectively received ₹58.9 lakh as fund for their agri-business entrepreneurship initiative.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), under its Poshan Incubator, distributed the first instalment of grant, in a bid to further their ideas into innovative products and services.

Taking part as chief guest, Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati (IIT-T) Director K.N. Satyanarayana expressed surprise on learning that the incubator had got as many as 41 startup companies registered by disbursing a combined grant of ₹2.88 crore. He appealed to the farmers and those in the allied domains to extensively use technology to add value to their products.

ANGRAU board member T.V. Muralinatha Reddy, SV Agricultural College Associate Dean G. Karuna Sagar, RARS Associate Director of Research S. Kaleemullah expressed delight at the sanction of funds, and wished to see the launch of products at the earliest.

Project Investigator and Chief Executive Officer P. Bala Hussain Reddy gave a presentation on the journey of the ANGRAU’s incubator.