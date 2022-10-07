Andhra Pradesh: Agri-entrepreneurship gets a big push

ANGRAU, under its Poshan Incubator, disburses first instalment of grant

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 07, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana disbursing the first instalment fund to an agri-entrepreneur in Tirupati on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17 third cohort of incubatees collectively received ₹58.9 lakh as fund for their agri-business entrepreneurship initiative.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), under its Poshan Incubator, distributed the first instalment of grant, in a bid to further their ideas into innovative products and services.

Taking part as chief guest, Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati (IIT-T) Director K.N. Satyanarayana expressed surprise on learning that the incubator had got as many as 41 startup companies registered by disbursing a combined grant of ₹2.88 crore. He appealed to the farmers and those in the allied domains to extensively use technology to add value to their products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ANGRAU board member T.V. Muralinatha Reddy, SV Agricultural College Associate Dean G. Karuna Sagar, RARS Associate Director of Research S. Kaleemullah expressed delight at the sanction of funds, and wished to see the launch of products at the earliest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Project Investigator and Chief Executive Officer P. Bala Hussain Reddy gave a presentation on the journey of the ANGRAU’s incubator.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app