Andhra Pradesh: AG&P Pratham will supply of natural gas in Kadapa by September, says official

AG&P Pratham regional head (Anantapur and Kadapa) Gumalapalli A. Venkatesh and cluster marketing head (A.P.) Sekhar Vajjala addressing the media in Kadapa on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA August 11, 2022 20:32 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:32 IST

AG&P Pratham has announced to invest ₹200 crore in Kadapa district in the next five years to develop gas distribution infrastructure, providing direct and indirect employment to around 500 people.

The company is setting up an LCNG plant in Kadapa to bridge the demand-supply gap for natural gas. The construction will bring benefits to the consumer in the form of 30% slash in fuel bill against petrol price and 20% savings in household cooking fuel when compared to LPG.

“We will start supply of natural gas from LCNG station by September,” AG&P Pratham’s regional head (Anantapur and Kadapa) Gumalapalli A. Venkatesh told the media on Thursday, adding that the proposal would help make the city ‘cleaner and greener;.

Strategically located in Putlampalli Industrial Development Area (IDA) in the limits of Kadapa Municipal Corporation, the LCNG station adheres to the safety standards and specifications laid down by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). Cooking gas will be supplied to several areas of the city through pipelines in an uninterrupted and hassle-free manner, he said.

