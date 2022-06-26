Andhra Pradesh: ‘Agnipath’ will help create disciplined citizens, says Union Minister

‘Youths should not fall prey to evil machinations of opposition parties’

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel inaugurating ‘Sowdhaan’, an organisation of civil vigilantes, in Tirupati on Sunday.

The Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme is aimed at creating trained and disciplined citizens, Union Minister of State for Law Satya Pal Singh Baghel has said.

Speaking at an interactive programme with lawyers of the Tirupati Bar Association on the ‘Agnipath’ scheme on Sunday, he said the project was meant to create ever-young armed forces by inculcating skills, patriotism and discipline among the youth.

Clarifying that it was ‘not an employment avenue at all’, the Union Minister called it a voluntary scheme where the youth could enrol themselves to serve the nation for four years.

“After four years, the Agniveers will get a lump sum amount of more than ₹11 lakh. If they wish to serve the nation, they can pursue a career in the armed forces, serve the reserve police, paramilitary services, or get preference in jobs in government corporations. Those interested in business can still go ahead with the financial support offered through banks. In a nutshell, the nation will move forward with these disciplined citizens,” said Mr. Baghel.

Terming as the recent instances of violence over the scheme as ‘unfortunate’, Mr. Baghel cautioned the youth against falling prey to the ‘evil machinations of the opposition parties and some training centres.’

He also warned that those identified to have been involved with such activities would be prosecuted as per law, which would not only hamper their career, but also permanently shut the door on their aspirations of securing government jobs.

BJP legal cell State co-convener K. Ajay Kumar and spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas took part in the programme.

The Union Minister also launched ‘Sowdhaan’, a civil body of vigilantes that would acts as a bridge between the public and the government.

Founder Jalli Madhusudhan said the members drawn from all sections of the society would take a plunge when justice from the government became a far cry.

Former Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, former Telangana Director General of Police T. Krishna Prasad and film writer Tripuraneni Varaprasad joined Mr. Baghel in releasing a short audio-visual clip, explaining the objectives of ‘Sowdhaan’ .