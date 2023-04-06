Andhra Pradesh: After 16 years, court acquits all accused in Vakapalli gang-rape case

April 06, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Judge of XI Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court under the SC & ST (PoA) Act, which is hearing the Vakapalli gang-rape case, has acquitted all the 13 accused.

Delivering the verdict here on April 6 (Thursday), the Judge said that the accused were not found guilty for the offences under IPC Section 376 (2)(g) of Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC and ST (POA) Act of 1989.

The Judge also said that the bail bonds stand cancelled after expiry of appeal time, and the case property, if any, was ordered to be destroyed after the appeal time.

However, the Judge ordered that Sivananda Reddy, one of the Investigating Officers in the case, be referred to the Apex Committee constituted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for taking action “for his failure to conduct proper investigation.”

The Court held that the acquittal was primarily because of the failure of the two Investigating Officers, including B. Ananda Rao (who is now deceased).

The Judge also said that since the accused were acquitted due to failure of the IOs, the nine victims be entitled for compensation and the District Legal Services Authority was directed to decide the quantum of compensation after due inquiry and pay the same as damages due to their victimisation of sexual assault and other crimes since 2007.

Eleven tribal women belonging to Vakapalli had alleged that the Special Party of the A.P. Police came to their village and raped them on August 20, 2007. The case was being fought by nine of the 11 surviving victims.

After sustained effort by the victims, the Supreme Court, in August 2017, had ordered that the case be heard by a Special Court constituted under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Visakhapatnam.

Landmark judgment: HRF

In a press release, Human Rights Forum (HRF) members said it was a landmark judgment and a major victory for the women of Vakapalli as they stood steadfast in their demand for justice.

Despite being illiterate in more ways than one, they never gave up their struggle, bravely faced humiliation, subjected themselves to strenuous cross examination in a language that was alien to them, and patiently waited for justice all these years, said Mr. V.S. Krishna of the HRF.