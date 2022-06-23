Andhra Pradesh: Advanced diagnostic facilities at Karveti Nagaram PHC end years-long ordeals of patients

They used to travel far-off places for tests till four months ago

Till four months ago, patients approaching the Karveti Nagaram PHC and the seven other such facilities in the neighbouring mandals in GD Nellore constituency were being referred to big government and corporate hospitals in Tirupati, Chittoor or Vellore in Tamil Nadu to get themselves tested for coronavirus, tuberculosis and dengue infections.

The patients in the need of diagnostic tests like complete blood count, lipid profiles, functioning of vital organs such as kidney and liver had to travel far-off places.

The ordeals have become a thing of past as the Karveti Nagaram PHC is now equipped with advanced diagnostic equipment such as CB-NOT machine, CBC-machine, and Semi-Auto-Analyser (SAA), apart from ECG equipment.

“I am very happy to see that there is no need for the people of my constituency to travel far-off places as the Karveti Nagaram PHC has all the required equipment now. The patients can now avail of the healthcare facilities at the PHC. It will save time and money. PHCs should function as a one-stop destination for patients when it comes to diagnostic tests and treatment," says Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, who represents GD Nellore Assembly constituency.

District Immunisation Officer (DIO) P. Ravi Raju, who started his career as a medical officer at the Karveti Nagaram PHC 23 years ago, said that it was a dream come true for him to see the advanced diagnostic facilities at this rural hospital.

“Now, the PHC has almost all the necessary equipment for regular and some advanced diagnostic tests. The seven other PHCs in the constituency have also been provided with CBC equipment. All these equipment have been procured with the donations gathered under corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme. Around 3 lakh people will be benefited with this move,” says Dr. Ravi Raju.

After the crisis during coronavirus pandemic, ventilators, thermal guns, and essential surgical equipment have also been procured, he adds.

The PHC officials thank Collector M. Hari Narayanan, who has focused on the PHC during the last one and a half years.

“The Collector took initiatives to upgrade the PHC into a 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC). Works are under way at a brisk pace on the PHC premises.

Incidentally, the land for the PHC was donated in 1975 by late R.B. Ramakrishna Raju, a native of Karveti Nagaram, who worked as the Chairman of the combined Madras Legislative Council.