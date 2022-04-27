Andhra Pradesh: Advance tax collection exceeds ₹10 cr. in Kakinada

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Ch. Naga Narasimha Rao on Wednesday said that advances taxes amounting to ₹10.29 crore had been collected for the 2022-23 financial year.

The civic body has offered 5% discount on the annual tax for those who pay it in advance for the entire 2022-23 financial year. April 30 is the deadline to avail of the discount, which is offered for all taxes being collected by the civic body.

Residents, commercial establishments and other stakeholders have paid ₹10.29 crore as advance tax by availing the discount. By April 30, the total tax collection is expected to touch the ₹15-crore mark,” said Mr. Naga Narasimha Rao.