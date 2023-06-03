ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Adopt eco-friendly lifestyle, people urged

June 03, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

In-charge Srikakulam Collector flags off rally organised by A.P. Pollution Control Board and the municipal corporation

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam in-charge Collector M. Naveen on Saturday urged people to adopt environment-friendly lifestyle. He flagged off a rally organised by A.P. Pollution Control Board and Srikakulam Municipal Corporation as part of Mission Life activities, which started on May 15. Speaking on the occasion, he said that air and water pollution turned into a bane for the society.

Municipal Commissioner Challa Obilesu said that the civic body was giving top priority to ensure cleanliness all along Nagavali River apart from the drive against single-use plastic in the city. Along with staff and representatives of voluntary organisations, he participated in the Nagavali river bank cleaning activity.

