Andhra Pradesh adjudged 3rd best State in the country in water management and conservation

May 31, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (Jal Shakti) has given Andhra Pradesh the 3rd rank in the ‘Best State’ category of the 4th National Awards - 2022, awarded for making exemplary efforts in the field of water management and conservation.

This was the second time that the Water Resources Department won the prestigious award, an official release said.

It was stated that the department had taken up various reforms on a mission mode, and implemented them in a time-bound manner through extensive use of technology and innovative solutions for water conservation.

The focus has been on efficient utilisation of water resources by improving water efficiency, promoting participatory irrigation practices, leveraging technology and inspiring conjunctive use of surface and groundwater.

Projects have been prioritised and taken up in a phased manner to derive early benefits, under the guidance of the department’s Principal Secretary and Engineer-in-Chief.