Andhra Pradesh: Adikavi Nannaya University’s Executive Council approves ₹28.3 crore for construction of science, exam section buildings 

October 16, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

91 teaching posts will be filled soon, says Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Adikavi Nannaya University authorities signing an MoU with Infosys to offer online courses in Rajamahendravaram on Monday | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Executive Council of the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on Monday approved allocation of ₹28.3 crore from the university for the construction of the University Science College and Examination Section buildings on the campus in Rajamahendravaram. 

The Executive Council was chaired by AKNU Vice-Chancellor K. Padmaraju and attended by AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman and Executive Council Member K. Hemachandra Reddy and AKNU Registrar G. Sudhakar. 

In an official release, Prof. Padmaraju said that the Executive Council has also approved the proposal for modernisation works on the university’s campuses in Tadepalligudem and Kakinada. “A decision has been taken to fill up 91 teaching posts during the Executive Council meet and notification will be issued soon,” he said.

The AKNU and Infosys Springboard on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer various online courses for both the students and teaching staff and connect the students to emerging technologies in the field of Information Technology. Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President (Head-Education, Training, and Assessment-Infosys) was present.

