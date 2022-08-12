Andhra Pradesh: Actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar appears before Nagari court

Arrest warrant issued again her in connection with film production case cancelled

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
August 12, 2022 21:49 IST

Film actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar appeared before the Nagari court in Chittoor district on Thursday in a case connection with a film production.

Ms. Rajasekhar had filed a recall petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court after an arrest warrant was issued against her by the Nagari court. The defendant’s advocate Muralidhar filed a petition that Ms. Rajasekhar must be present in person before the court. Her lawyer Murugan said the recall petition was handed over to Judge Vishnu Varma, seeking cancellation of the arrest warrant and that the case was adjourned to September 19.

Hema Raju reportedly gave ₹26 crore in two installments to Ms. Rajasekhar for a film production. The actor, as part of repayment, gave two cheques to Ms. Hema Raju, which allegedly bounced. Ms. Hema Raju also alleged that Ms. Rajasekhar who motgaged a piece of land with her sold it away without her knowledge.

Ms. Hema Raju filed two cases at Tiruvallur court in Tamil Nadu, and Nagari court which issued an arrest warrant under the NI Act two months ago after Ms. Rajasekhar failed to respond to four warrants issued by the court. On Thursday, Ms. Rajasekhar appeared in person before in court, leading to cancellation of the arrest warrant against her.

