Andhra Pradesh: actively take part in science fairs, Lakshminarayana tells students

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation V.V. Lakshminarayana on Saturday said that science fair would bring out talent and innovative ideas among children while urging all schools to conduct such events regularly. He attended as the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony of science fair in Oxford School in Srikkaulam. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students should have inquisitive minds so that they would get more ideas and practical knowledge within no time. He congratulated the school principal Lavanya Rani , science fair incharge Lavanya Rani and others. Earlier, Srikakulam District Educational Officer G. Pagadalamma visited science fair and congratulated the students for actively participating in it.