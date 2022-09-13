Andhra Pradesh: action will be taken against officials if they fail to meet e-crop insurance targets, says Collector

Parvathipuram Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar at a review meeting in Parvathipuram on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parvathipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar on Tuesday warned that stern action would be taken against all officials of the Agriculture and the Horticulture Departments if they failed to meet e-crop insurance targets.

Speaking at a review meeting organised in the Collector’s office here, he said that show cause notices and other disciplinary actions would be initatied if the officials failed to upload details within three days.

He said that the e-crop enrolment was very slow in Gummalakshmipuram, Saluru, Pachipenta and other mandals. Mr. Nishant said that the farmers would not get insurance benefit with the inordinate delay in uploading details. District Agriculture Officer Robert Paul said that the department was planning to use five drones for the completion of the task within the stipulated time. District Horticulture officer K.S.N. Reddy and Animal Husndary Department officer A. Eswara Rao were present in the meeting.