Andhra Pradesh: action will be taken against officials if they fail to meet e-crop insurance targets, says Collector

‘Upload details within three days’

Staff Reporter PARVATHIPURAM
September 13, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Parvathipuram Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar at a review meeting in Parvathipuram on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parvathipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar on Tuesday warned that stern action would be taken against all officials of the Agriculture and the Horticulture Departments if they failed to meet e-crop insurance targets.

Speaking at a review meeting organised in the Collector’s office here, he said that show cause notices and other disciplinary actions would be initatied if the officials failed to upload details within three days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that the e-crop enrolment was very slow in Gummalakshmipuram, Saluru, Pachipenta and other mandals. Mr. Nishant said that the farmers would not get insurance benefit with the inordinate delay in uploading details. District Agriculture Officer Robert Paul said that the department was planning to use five drones for the completion of the task within the stipulated time. District Horticulture officer K.S.N. Reddy and Animal Husndary Department officer A. Eswara Rao were present in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app