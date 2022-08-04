Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Action will be taken against MP if charges are true, says Sajjala 

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 04, 2022 20:28 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:28 IST

Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that action will be taken against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav if the allegation against him in the obscene video case is found to be true.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the MP had denied the charge, and that a police complaint was lodged to ascertain the facts.

“The MP has made his point. We need to wait for the outcome of the investigation. It is better we don’t talk much about it, and act the way in which a political party should when such things happen. If the video is not a morphed one, the action will be exemplary,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

