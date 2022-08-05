Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Action will be taken against MP basing on probe report’

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 05, 2022 17:53 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 17:53 IST

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy has said that the party will not hesitate to initiate stern action against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav if the allegations against him in the obscene video case are found to be true.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Swamy said investigation into the case was under way and truth would soon come into light.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He reiterated that the intention behind the Disha Act was to check atrocities against women and provide safety to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana termed the controversy as unfortunate, and said the party would initiate stringent steps to check recurrence of such incidents in the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Read more...