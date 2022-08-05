Andhra Pradesh: ‘Action will be taken against MP basing on probe report’

G.P. SHUKLA August 05, 2022 17:53 IST

Truth in obscene video case will soon come to light, says Deputy Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy has said that the party will not hesitate to initiate stern action against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav if the allegations against him in the obscene video case are found to be true. Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Swamy said investigation into the case was under way and truth would soon come into light. He reiterated that the intention behind the Disha Act was to check atrocities against women and provide safety to them. Meanwhile, YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana termed the controversy as unfortunate, and said the party would initiate stringent steps to check recurrence of such incidents in the future.



