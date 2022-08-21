Andhra Pradesh: Action will be taken against institutions violating RTE Act, says child rights panel chief

Education officials to visit schools and submit reports to APSCPCR

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has said that the commission will act tough on the educational institutions that are violating the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009.

The commission has discussed several measures to ensure that the RTE Act is implemented in letter and spirit, he has said.

“The APSCPCR members will visit educational institutions and check for the implementation of the RTE Act with the Education Department and the managements concerned. Action will be taken against the violators the Act,” Mr. Appa Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

Mr. Appa Rao welcomed the new members of commission on Saturday.

The education officials will also visit schools, collect details and submit reports to the commission. APSCPCR will review the implementation of the RTE Act with the officials concerned, he said.

The commission in a meeting held recently discussed child marriages, violation of child rights, child labour, RTE Act, facilities at Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and illegal adoptions. It will conduct meetings with the officers concerned district-wise and take measures to protect child rights, said commission members G. Seetaram and M. Lakshmi Devi.

Child marriage

Education officials should arrange display boards at temples and function halls on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the ill-effect of child marriage, said commission members T. Adi Lakshmi and Padmavathi.

The commission, in association with the departments concerned and NGOs, will conduct awareness meetings on child marriage, said APSCPCR secretary T.V. Srinivas Rao and member J. Rajendra Prasad.