Andhra Pradesh: Action plans will be drawn on women’s safety, says AIDWA leader

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
August 25, 2022 22:06 IST

AIDWA leader Nirmalamma speaking at the annual conference of the organisation, in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Expressing concern that women are ‘struggling with insecurity’ even 75 years after the Independence, All India Democratic Women’s Association leader Nirmalamma has said that it was time woman fought for her rights.

Speaking at the sixth annual conference of the AIDWA on Thursday, she said women needed to learn to question and speak for their rights.

The AIDWA would launch agitations and draw action plans on various issues related to women’s safety. “Attacks on women are increasing. Making laws alone cannot provide protection to women. Al the laws need to be implemented at the ground level. The number of cases of violence and atrocities against women is more in the BJP-ruled States,” she said. 

AIDWA treasurer P. Savitri unveiled the association flag after paying tributes to Mallu Swarajyam. AIDWA Anantapur secretary Chandrika presided over the meeting at which the members elected a new 32-member district body of office-bearers. The meeting elected M. Syamala as president, P. Rajeswari as secretary, and G. Chandrika as treasurer.

