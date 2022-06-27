Andhra Pradesh: Action plan to mitigate the incidence of HIV

Antiretroviral therapy centre to be made available within every 50 km radius

Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) has taken up an action plan to control HIV by spreading awareness among the public.

APSACS project director Naveen Kumar, in a release on Sunday, said that a slew of measures will be taken up as per the action plan. He said the services of ANMs and Mahila Police in ward and village secretariats would be used and they would be trained accordingly.

He said an antiretroviral therapy (ART) medicine centre would be made available within every 50 kilometres radius.

Mr. Naveen Kumar said awareness campaigns in educational institutions such as Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University, Acharya Nagarjuna University and others would be conducted and measures be taken to avoid getting infected and the toll-free number 1097 for information and advice related to HIV AIDS would be widely publicised.

In association with the Indian School of Business, the use of condoms and their availability would be studied, he said.

All the community-based organisations, representatives of associations of fishermen, dhaba hotels, truck drivers and others would be sensitised, he said.