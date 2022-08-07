Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Action in MP’s obscene video case after probe report, says Roja

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy receiving a representation on the plight of powerloom weavers, from Tourism Minister R.K. Roja in Tirupati on Sunday.
A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI August 07, 2022 21:25 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:25 IST

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja has said that the YSRCP government is known for its pro-women initiatives, and will take appropriate action in the obscene video case allegedly involving party MP Gorantla Madhav.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Ms. Roja flayed the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party for allegedly dragging her name into every “freak issue” in a bid to defame her.

“A video clip has emerged and the party has taken note of it. It is being investigated into and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the probe,” the Minister said.

Powerloom weavers’ plight

Later, Ms. Roja met Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy at the latter’s camp office here and brought to his notice the plight of the powerloom weavers in her Nagari constituency.

Leading a team of weavers, she sought that the powerloom industry be brought from Category 3C to 4 as was the case earlier.

“The category change order had been issued by the previous government, which led to a rise in power tariff for the ailing sector,” she said in the representation submitted to the Minister.

