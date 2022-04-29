Andhra Pradesh: Accused in Ramya’s murder sentenced to death

Sasi Krishna had stabbed to death Nallapu Ramya in broad daylight in Guntur

A special court for SC/ST cases on Friday convicted Kunchala Sasi Krishna of murdering Nallapu Ramya, and sentenced him to death.

Fourth Additional District Judge Ramgopal pronounced the verdict after concluding hearings in the case, which attracted nationwide attention.

The incident took place on August 15, 2021, between 9.40 a.m. and 10 a.m., at a crowded junction near Sri Srinivasa Vilas Hotel on Kakani Road here. Sasi Krishna, allegedly nursing a grudge against Ramya, for rejecting him, stabbed her repeatedly with a knife inflicting grievous injuries on her neck. The victim died on the spot.

Based on a complaint from her father, Nallapu Venkat Rao, the police took up investigation and nabbed the accused near the farm fields at Molakluru village near Narsaraopet, within 10 hours of the incident. Cases were booked under various Sections at the Old Guntur Police Station.

A week later, a charge sheet was filed by the then DSP of Disha police station, K. Ravi Kumar, at the fourth additional district judge court cum SC/ST court. Under the new Disha Act, the investigation and collection of evidence was expedited. The forensic and DNA report was made available on August 25, and the trial commenced on December 31 2021.

The court examined 28 witnesses and examined the evidence in the form of a blood-stained knife, cellphone and a motorcycle used by the accused.

Jagan tweets

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted and complimented the police for acting quickly and ensuring that the accused got convicted in just 257 days after the incident. Mr. Jagan gave away ex gratia of ₹10 lakh, provided a 500 square yard house plot and five acres of agricultural land to the victim’s family.

The incident garnered nation-wide attention and members of National SC Commission visited the family and conducted an inquiry.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur, K. Arif Hafeez said that police could complete the investigation faster due to the Disha Act and complimented the personnel involved in the investigation.

Parents of the student said that they felt that justice was vindicated and added that no parents should face such a plight.