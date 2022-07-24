Andhra Pradesh: accused in ganja smuggling case escapes from police station in Anakapalli district

An accused in a ganja smuggling case reportedy escaped from V. Madugula Police Station in Anakapalli district on Saturday. The police officials launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

According to sources, one B. Suresh was caught along with two others by the V.Madugula police team in a ganja smuggling case on Friday. On Saturday morning, Suresh reportedly jumped the boundary wall of the police station and fled after being allowed to attend a nature’s call.

Senior officials from the district police along with Chodavaram Circle police officials have reached the police station and enquired about the incident. It was learnt that Suresh was not caught till Sunday evening.