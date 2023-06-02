HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Accord top priority to land resurvey, Vizianagaram Collector tells officials

June 02, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Nagalakshmi reviewing land resurvey works recently in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Collector S. Nagalakshmi reviewing land resurvey works recently in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Vizianagaram District Collector S. Nagalakshmi has directed all the officials concerned to accord top priority to the completion of land resurvey in two months. The State government was monitoring the progress of the scheme, Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha, which was launched a couple of years ago to ensure hassle-free land records to the property owners, she said.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that the survey had to be completed by July in selected 300 villages. She said that the required staff and machinery were available for the implementation of the scheme. According to her, Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok and other senior officials have been monitoring the scheme on day-to-day basis.

