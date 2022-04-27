Andhra Pradesh: ACB seizes cash from sub-registrar offices in Kurnool district

April 27, 2022 19:10 IST

Officials find many document writers in the offices during a raid

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau reportedly seized unaccounted cash from the Kallur and Kurnool Sub-Registrar offices in Kurnool district on Wednesday during a surprise raid and detected the presence of a large number of document writers on the office premises, which is prohibited.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said the raids began at 4 p.m. and were continuing when reports last came in. The ACB sleuths found 12 document writers in Kallur Sub-Registrar office at a time when the Sub-Registrar (2) P. Arun Kumar and Sub-Registrar (1) Md. Azeedulla were still working along with other office staff.

The ACB sleuths blocked all the entry and exit routes while conducting the raid and reportedly found ₹55,660 unaccounted cash at the Record Room, Junior Assistant’s office cabin and with the document writers.

At the Kurnool office , Sub-Registrar M. Hazimia and nine members of the staff were present in the office and in addition to them 15 document writers were found inside the office.

The ACB officials reportedly found ₹40,210 unaccounted for cash in the Junior Assistant’s office cabin and with document writers. The verification of the documents was still on and the further process would be initiated after the checking of records was over, said Mr. Narayana Swamy.