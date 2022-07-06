Andhra Pradesh: ACB raids Penukonda check- post, seizes unaccounted for cash

Report sent to Transport Department seeking action against MV inspector

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday raided the Road Transport Authority (RTA) check-post at Penukonda and confiscated ₹85,670 unaccounted for cash from the office.

Anantapur ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Kulasekhar said in the raids conducted past midnight, it was found that there was more unaccounted for cash compared to the collections through challans.

The ACB sent a report to the Transport Department seeking action against Motor Vehicle inspector Srikanth. The sleuths also found two outsiders, Murthy and Gopal, involved in the process of collecting cash from the vehicle owners/drivers.

“We have sent a report to the department officials, and it is up to them to take action on the erring officer,” the DSP said. No action was taken on the officer till Wednesday evening.