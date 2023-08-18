ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Academic activity to commence at Rajamahendravaram Government Medical College on September 1

August 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu on Friday announced that the academic activity of the 2023-24 academic year would commence at the new Government Medical College (GMC-Rajamahendravaram) from September 1. The MBBS first batch will attend the classes from September 1. 

On Friday, Mr. Krishna Babu inspected on the ongoing construction activity of the GMC-Rajamahendravaram adjacent to the government hospital and interacted with the officials and doctors on the facilities.

The officials have been told to consult the newly-admitted students and their parents to meet their expectations on quality education and facilities. Medical College Principal B. Sowbhagya Lakshmi, Government General Hospital Superintendent T.V. Satyanarayana, District Medical and Health Officer K. Venkateswara Rao and others were present.

