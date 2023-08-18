HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Academic activity to commence at Rajamahendravaram Government Medical College on September 1

August 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu on Friday announced that the academic activity of the 2023-24 academic year would commence at the new Government Medical College (GMC-Rajamahendravaram) from September 1. The MBBS first batch will attend the classes from September 1. 

On Friday, Mr. Krishna Babu inspected on the ongoing construction activity of the GMC-Rajamahendravaram adjacent to the government hospital and interacted with the officials and doctors on the facilities.

The officials have been told to consult the newly-admitted students and their parents to meet their expectations on quality education and facilities. Medical College Principal B. Sowbhagya Lakshmi, Government General Hospital Superintendent T.V. Satyanarayana, District Medical and Health Officer K. Venkateswara Rao and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.