Andhra Pradesh: Abandoned tiger cubs get a new home in Tirupati zoo

March 10, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ‘unprecedented’ move comes after the tigress never returned to pick up its litter; expert veterinarians monitoring the health condition of the cubs

A D Rangarajan
The four tiger cubs that have been shifted to the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Friday.

The four cubs deserted by the tigress in the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) got a new home at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati, where they were shifted in the early hours of Friday.

The shifting of the tiger cubs was necessitated after the attempts of the forest authorities of Atmakur Division to reunite them with their mother five days ago could not materialise as the tigress never returned to pick up its litter.

The operation, dubbed in the forest circles as unprecedented, had to be taken up as the weak cubs, aged 50 days, need to be safeguarded.

Zoo curator C. Selvam received the cubs from the Project Tiger officials from the NSTR at around 7 a.m. The cubs were taken in after necessary documentary formalities were completed.

Expert veterinarians Satyaprakash Arun and Dhoyaba Singh are monitoring the health condition of the cubs.

