Andhra Pradesh: A women’s battalion in service of the nation

March 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Women are capable of working in the Armed Forces, and can perform on a par with their male counterparts, however demanding or trying the situation is, and the spirit with which they serve the mother country has won them acclaim.

On the eve of the International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8, woman cadres of the 10the Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shared their experiences with The Hindu.

“I had joined the 42nd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Andhra Pradesh in 2011. I had worked in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area. I had taken part in the anti-Naxalite operations on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border too. I enjoy my job every day,” said Suman, Assistant Commandant, who was on deputation with the NDRF.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Gurgaon, Haryana, Ms. Suman was the officer commanding a company of the 10th Battalion of the NDRF headquartered at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district.

“My family has a long association with the Armed Forces. Many of my family members, who included my grandfathers and my father, are ex-Army personnel. I joined the CRPF by drawing inspiration from my father,” said Ms. Suman.

“I am immensely satisfied with my job and lucky to have a supportive family,” said B. Susheela, a native of Chinnatungam village of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district.

After working in the CRPF and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Ms. Susheela was on deputation with the NDRF. “I was part of the UN Mission at Liberia in West Africa twice,” she said.

“I had worked in Srinagar and at Parliament in New Delhi. I had also worked at Imphal, Ayodhya, Assam and other places. I call upon young girls to join the Armed Forces and serve the country,” said Ms. Susheela.

“I had participated in many high-risk operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka,” said Sheeba N.R. of Tamil Nadu, who joined the CRPF 88th Battalion in New Delhi and served in the RAF before coming to the NDRF.

“I had worked in Kashmir and as a guard at Parliament. I do not know whether I will return home from duty. I have many experiences in my 20 years of service so far,” Ms. Sheeba said.

“After a month-long vacation, we return to work with a heavy heart. It is tough to leave the family. But I am proud that I am working for my country,” said K. Jaspin Mini, of Kerala.

Rupamathi of Chhattisgarh, who joined in the NDRF after a stint in the CRPF, said that parents should encourage girls to study and allow them to join the avocation of their choice. “Women are competing with men in all professions,” she said.

“The women’s battalion, comprising Reeja V, Hari Krishna, S. Asitha and Divya B, has participated in floods and other operations and rescued many victims,” said Commandant Zahid Khan.

The battalion had saved many lives in the recent Godavari floods, which was said to be the worst in the last 40 years, Mr. Khan said.