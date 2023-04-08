Andhra Pradesh: A tourist train to Kashmir Valley under Bharat Gaurav scheme

April 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Indian Railways, in association with the South Star Rail, a Coimbatore-based company, will operate a tourist train to Kashmir Valley under the Bharat Gaurav scheme.

The special train during summer holidays is aimed at promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage.

“The Kashmir Valley package will begin on May 11. The train originates from Coimbatore. Tourists can board it at Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Yelahanka, Perambur, Vijayawada and Warangal,” according to Vignesh, product director of the Travel Times India Limited that would coordinate the 12-day tour package.

Bookings

The train would reach Vijayawada in the early hours of May 12, he added.

Addressing the media here on April 8 (Saturday), Mr. Vignesh said it would cost ₹41,950 for travel by 3rd AC; ₹54,780 for 2nd AC, and ₹64,990 for travel by 1st AC.

“Tickets can be booked by dialling mobile number 7876101010. They can also be book online on the website: www.railtourism.com,” Mr. Vignesh said.

The tourist train would have many facilities such as unlimited South Indian meals, CCTVs, lockers, train coordinators and managers, and onboard doctor, he said.

“The ticket price covers basic fare, insurance, accommodation, beverages, sightseeing expenses,” said South Star Rail regional manager T. Karthik Kumar.

Tourists would be taken to Srinagar, Moghul Gardens, Dal Lake, Indo-Pakistan border, Sonmarg, Amritsar, Gulmarg, Taj Mahal and other places, Mr. Vignesh said.