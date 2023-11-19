Andhra Pradesh a torchbearer in implementing energy efficiency schemes, says official

November 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has appreciated Andhra Pradesh for playing a key role in mitigating the impact of climate change through its proactive approach to the problems confronted by it.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor says that Andhra Pradesh has, in fact, been a torchbearer in implementing Energy Efficiency (EE) schemes.

The State is a leader in rolling out the LED street lighting programme, under which 23.47 lakh LED bulbs have been fitted across the State, according to an official release.

It is said to be a milestone that has underscored the EESL’s success and marked a significant leap towards a brighter, energy-efficient future for the nation.

Under the UJALA scheme, over 2.20 crore LED bulbs have been distributed till date in the State. It leads to a substantial energy saving of 28,62,298 MWh, amounting to a financial saving of ₹1,145 crore.

