Andhra Pradesh: A large number of devotees take part in Chakrateertham at Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district

February 20, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees participating in Chakrateertham festival and celestial procession of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati at Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Devotees participating in Chakrateertham festival and celestial procession of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati at Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of devotees took part in Chakrateertham at Srimukhalingeswara Swamy temple at Jalumuru of Srikakulam district on Monday. The pilgrims from Parlakhemundi and other towns of Odisha also took holy dip in Vamsadhara river and participated in Chakrateertham, the biggest celestial event in the district

Processional deities of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati were taken to Vamsadhara river bank at Mirjapally, four km away from the temple. Chief Priest Naidugari Rajasekhar and temple trustee led the procession. The devotees jostled with one another to offer prayers to the deities. Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika and other police officials ensured hassle- free dharshan with adequate security arrangements both at the temple and the riverbank.   

